This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.