This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
