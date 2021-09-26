 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Monday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fallen leaves can impact driving conditions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics