Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.