Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.