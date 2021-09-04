Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
