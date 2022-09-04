Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.