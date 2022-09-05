For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
