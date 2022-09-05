Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.