This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
