This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
