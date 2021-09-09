Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
