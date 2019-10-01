This month, Welcome Home asked Chris Ecklund, of @ Properties, about the current local real estate market.
Welcome Home: What makes the Lake Geneva area unique? Why do people look for homes & businesses here?
Chris Ecklund: I’ve lived here my entire life so I might come off a little biased. I think what makes the area unique is the variety of outdoor options, the proximity to the larger cities, the great school systems, etc. I have so many clients in completely different places in their lives and yet they are all drawn to this area. If you’re looking for your first home, second home, investments or a place to retire, you can find it here. I think that has a lot to do with the plethora of activities and amenities the lakes area has to offer. From the lake to golf courses, to great restaurants, everyone can find something they love here, and even beyond the fun, we have beautiful neighborhoods, excellent schools, and a friendly community. It is truly that picturesque Midwest area that people are looking for.
What will be the latest trend in the real estate market?
I think we’re going to continue to see a strong market in the area over the next year. Southeastern Wisconsin continues to attract buyers from out of state, primarily because of investments in infrastructure, schools, industry, etc. With low interest rates, people have greater buying power. They see the opportunity to move up, downsize. Looking out over the next few months, this trend will continue to be strong.
What is the greatest misconception about the local real estate market?
I believe the greatest misconception is that we’re in a seller’s market. I want my sellers to get every possible dime from the sale, but overpricing leads to their homes sitting on the market with very little to no activity at all. These days buyers have so much information and know how to use it. If you want to sell your home, you must price it accurately. Hiring a knowledgeable local Realtor that will help you pinpoint an accurate list price for your home and come up with a marketing plan is key to a successful sale.
What are the biggest mistakes from first-time home buyers & sellers?
First-time home buyers and sellers can really benefit from working with an experienced agent. It’s our job to make the process as easy and stress-free as possible, and we can really walk people through the entire process step by step, so nothing is missed, and mistakes are avoided. Buyers should speak with a local lender before looking at homes, so they are fully aware of their purchasing power, and can manage their expectations, and efforts effectively. Sellers should speak with their agent before they are ready to list to ensure they prep the home really well, with time for staging, professional photos, etc. You only get one chance for a first impression.
How do you see the area developing in the next five years?
We have seen a lot of needed growth in Southeastern Wisconsin already with big companies coming into the area, along with many successful small business startups. I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities that our local communities will see in the next few years.