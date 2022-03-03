Plans released for old Williams Bay Keg Room property that owners of Green Grocer, Clear Waters Salon Spa bought

Editor’s Note: This story previously ran in the Feb. 2 edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

New life will soon be coming to Williams Bay, after the owners of Green Grocer and Clear Waters Salon and Spa bought a long-time vacant lot in Downtown Williams Bay at the corner of Geneva Street and Walworth Avenue.

The vacant lot is the site of the former Keg Room, which burned down in a September 2001 fire.

While no renderings have yet been complete, the plan is to build a three-story building on the site, with a rooftop garden on the top, said Dawn Mancuso, one of the owners of the property and also owns the Green Grocer and Clear Waters Salon and Spa.

The Green Grocer and the attached coffee shop, Steamers, would move to the site along with Clear Waters Salon and Spa, which has a location in Downtown Lake Geneva along with its location in Williams Bay.

The current locations would close and then, instead of renting multiple locations, the businesses will all be under one roof and they will not be paying rent anymore, Mancuso said.

The preliminary plan is for the first floor of the building to house the storefronts and the top two floors to be condos, said Mancuso.

Mancuso and her two long-time friends and business partners Jennifer Veith and Jane Larson bought the vacant Williams Bay property in early 2021 and they are currently working to line up a construction company for the project, with the hope to begin construction in spring 2023.

Before anything can go forward it will first need to get village approval.

It all started at Popeye’s

The three friends met about 30 years ago when they were all waitressing together at Popeye’s in Lake Geneva, when the late Nick Anagnos was still running the restaurant. (His son Dimitri Anagnos now runs the restaurant.)

As part of their bar training, the owner brought in a former Playboy bunny from the former Lake Geneva Playboy Club to teach them the right way to make drinks and run a bar.

“It was a good training program,” said Mancuso. “He had great systems in place.”

Working there also taught them a lot of work ethic. “You have to work hard to be able to succeed,” said Larson. “That is what he instilled in us.”

Years later they showed hard work pays off. In about 2005 Mancuso opened Clear Waters Salon and Spa in Williams Bay along with Veith. A few years later, in 2009 they opened the Green Grocer. Then they opened the second Clear Waters Salon in Lake Geneva on Main Street.

Larson later came in as a manager for Green Grocer and then bought into the Green Grocer business.

The three also took over ownership of Steamers coffee shop at the beginning of this year.

The site of the new lot is just kiddy corner to the current location of the Green Grocer and Clearwater Salon and Spa, which is inside the historic Bay Centre building.

The lot has sat vacant since the 2001 fire and last year, the three friends bought the land from Tony Navilio, who also owns the corner where Café Calamari is located.

Barry Ploog, who currently owns the Bay Centre building, said he wishes the girls luck with their new project. At this point because it’s still over a year away until construction starts, Ploog doesn’t yet have any concrete plans for what will go in the space when they do move.

The businessesWhat are these businesses that will be moving over?

Clear Waters Salon and Spa is much more than just a salon. At the Williams Bay location, in addition to 10 styling stations, a 4-person pedicure bench and two manicure stations, they have a full service spa right next door and a medical team on staff for advanced laser services and Botox treatments. They also offer facials, waxing, lash extensions and spray tanning. That is in addition to traditional makeup services and a whole array of massages including hot stone, Swedish, prenatal and couples massages.

They plan on continuing the services they offer now and expanding on it, Mancuso said.

Right next door to the salon and spa is Green Grocer, which has a large selection of wines as well as locally grown produce as well as locally sourced cheeses and much more.

In addition, there is the Green Grocer deli, which was named a hometown favorite for best deli and best sandwich shop it the Lake Geneva Regional News 2021 Best of Geneva Lake contest.

The menu includes soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps, juices, smoothies and even pizza.

With the new location, the plan is to build a larger kitchen to expand even more on the menu, Mancuso said.

Looking back at how far they have come together over the years since waitressing together, Mancuso said, “It’s pretty awesome.”

Now they are looking forward to their next adventure together, in their own building.