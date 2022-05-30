Ticket to ride: All aboard for fun as East Troy Electric Railroad celebrates 50th anniversary

Railfans of all ages can get a nostalgic taste of the past — and an unexpected glimpse of the future — at the East Troy Electric Railroad, which is celebrating 50 years of continuous service running its popular tourist trains and trolleys in 2022.

The rides, quite literally, come with all the requisite bells and whistles that are part-and-parcel of riding the retro-nostalgic rails.

It was in October 1971 when ambitious plans were announced for the East Troy Trolley Museum and its electric excursion railway, which opened to standing-room-only crowds the following May.

Today, a half-century later, electrified streetcars, trolleys and interurbans — a rolling stock roster now 27 cars strong — still ply the venerable 115-year-old line, gently rocking and clickety-clacking the rails between East Troy and Mukwonago, conjuring up sepia-toned memories of yesteryear while also pointing to a greener electrified retro modern future.

“This year will be special for our volunteers and a great time for people to come out to ride our trains,” said Ryan Jonas, president of the East Troy Railway Museum. “When you take a ride on our trains, you’ll hear about the history of the electric railroad line, which has been in continuous use since 1907. This year you’ll also hear about the hundreds of volunteers and what they have done to maintain the railroad and restore its trolleys, streetcars and interurban cars for 50 years. It really is an amazing story.”

Among the 130-plus volunteers making the back-to-the-future magic happen is eight-year volunteer Steve Thomas, a retired 30-year marketing communications veteran of Glendale-based Johnson Controls, who serves as the railroad museum’s marketing chair and board secretary.

“Fifty years is quite an accomplishment for a volunteer-run organization that is keeping history alive on the last remaining segment of The Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Company (TMER&L) track,” Thomas said of the unique educational living history museum, noting a La Crosse streetcar was just purchased and plans are underway to purchase another North Shore Line interurban car. “At one time, the TMER&L system had over 200 miles of track stretching north, south, west and southwest from the Public Service Building in Downtown Milwaukee.”

The East Troy Electric Railroad is the last surviving vestige of Wisconsin’s once-vast network of interurban railway lines that connected cities and towns across the state. The once expansive TMER&L interurban network extended to Sheboygan, Watertown, East Troy, Burlington and Kenosha.

The electric interurban line connecting Milwaukee to East Troy was completed in 1907 by TMER&L, today’s We Energies, which operated the line until 1939, when Americans shifted from public trains to private automobiles. When the line was abandoned, the Village of East Troy purchased six miles of track to keep a freight connection to the Soo Line, now CN, at Mukwonago, with freight running on the East Troy line into the early 2000s.

In 1972, the Wisconsin Electric Railway Historical Society began running tourist trolleys between East Troy and Mukwonago. In 1995, the organization now known as the East Troy Railway Museum purchased the line from the Village of East Troy. A new facility in Mukwonago for maintaining and restoring the railroad’s growing car fleet came online in 2016.

In addition to the 50th anniversary of the 1972 start of tourist trolley runs between East Troy and Mukwonago, 2022 also marks the milestone 115th anniversary of the circa 1907 interurban railway line, which in its early years also powered the the far-flung Walworth County community of East Troy.

The East Troy Railroad Museum and Depot is housed in a circa-1910 TMER&L electrical substation. We Energies recently awarded the museum a $100,000 five-year grant to fund new energy experience interactive displays under the theme “Generating Green Electricity for Modern Mobility.”

The grant funding from We Energies will also improve the visitor experience at the museum by supporting new heating and cooling systems in the depot, which houses educational museum displays and historic electrical equipment and controls.

Rolling down the lineOn the East Troy Electric Railway’s second weekend of the 2022 season, there were two vintage trolleys silently plying the 7-mile track on their 14-mile round trips, drawing their power from overhead electrical wires.

The vintage equipment — Chicago, South Shore & South Bend Car No. 9, a 54-passenger steel interurban streetcar built in 1926 by Chicago’s railcar-building Pullman Co.; and Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) elevated rapid transit car No. 4420, a 52-passenger “Evanston Express” trolley built in 1924 by the Cincinnati Car Co. — pass each other on short passing sidings along the route as passengers eagerly wave to each other.

No. 9, received by the museum in 1990, was restored in 1993 and 2015, while No. 4420, received by the museum in 1982, was restored in 1985.

Six-year volunteer Rich Burger, conductor on No. 9, checked passenger tickets and shared the history of electric railways and the historic East Troy line, pointing out areas of interest along the way, including Kodak moment views of lower Phantom Lake in Mukwonago and a large great blue heron rookery, with giant skyscraping nests filling scores of treetops. A wetland area offered views of turtles, ducks, sandhill cranes and egrets.

“There’s lot of stuff for people to see,” said Burger, a retiree of GE Health Care in Waukesha.

But the main draw for museum visitors are the immersive experiences riding the electric train cars on the round-trip rides between East Troy and Mukwonago.

“People come for the ride, it’s a museum, it’s something to do with the kids, whatever, but we give them this history,” said Burger. “I enjoy imparting this because they come away knowing something they didn’t know before. It’s very eye-opening. That’s part of the enjoyment.”

Volunteer Evan Richards, motorman on No. 9, has fond memories of riding Milwaukee city streetcars to see the National League Milwaukee Braves play at County Stadium as a child, recalling the streetcar lines were removed after the Braves’ 1958 World Series matchup against the New York Yankees.

When the East Troy Electric Railway runs 1920s-era TMER&L double truck streetcars, Richard said he often kids passengers that “if you’re here trying to catch a ballgame, you’re 60 years too late.”

“You know how the Chicago Cubs had all the problems with The Goat? If the Brewers want to win the World Series, they better put a streetcar line back in,” Richards said.

Burger and Richards have worked together for most of their past six years with the railway museum, alternating roles of motorman and conductor.

“The first day after I retired my wife told me she wanted me to find something to do,” Burger recalled. “There were a couple people sitting nearby in the coffee shop that overheard this, kind of snickered, and one of them was a volunteer here. He said, ‘Ah, I have the perfect place for you to volunteer.’”

Retiree Richards, who signed on to volunteer at the railway museum around the same time, enjoys driving the various streetcars.

“Oh, man. Driving a train, what’s not to enjoy? It’s great,” said Richards, who parlayed his engineering degree into a 36-year career of “really fun stuff.”

He was a project manager at UW-Madison’s internationally-known Space, Science and Engineering Center (SSEC), designing, building, testing and operating spacecraft instruments for NASA, including some destined for installation in Apollo spacecraft and the Hubble Space Telescope.

There’s a vast wealth of history to be imparted to guests and Richards said museum volunteers are eager to share that history with the public.

Back in the day, Richards noted the TMER&L interurban “brought both electricity and transportation” to East Troy, illuminating the outlying community and cutting travel times to commercial center Milwaukee.

“Before that you had candles and oil lamps and horse-and-buggy,” he said. “All of a sudden you had electric lights and you could go to Milwaukee for the day shopping and come back the same day. People think Amazon Prime and FedEx and all that stuff is great. Back in 1920, you phoned in an order to the Boston Store or Gimbels in Milwaukee in the morning, they’d get your order to the Public Service Building by noon, and you had it in East Troy the same day 100 years ago. A lot of what we take for granted in our life today was brought to you by this kind of technology.”

Richards said a lot of old school streetcar history remains vitally important today, noting that the technology driving the 1920s-vintage equipment is still amazingly relevant as the world makes a major green revolution pivot to electric cars.

“Technology that’s over 100 years old is going to save us, save the planet,” he said. “A lot of this technology is still in existence today and being further developed if you’ve got a hybrid or electric car. Same technology — traction motors, regenerative braking. This technology is what’s going to help us save the planet, because you can move a lot of stuff with electric power.”

Positive reviewsAmong those riding the rails was Yesica Rojo, of Colombia and Milwaukee, who enjoyed the gently rolling post-glacial scenery of the Kettle Moraine area while her 2-year-old son Patrick slept on the seat across from her, lulled by the gentle rocking of the interurban car.

“It’s like traveling back in time,” she said of her ride on circa-1926 South Shore Line No. 9. “It transports my mind back to those times. It was very cool to hear the history about it.”

The ride had a similar effect on Chicago resident Alejandro Rosales.

“Today, after seeing the museum and the ride, it’s put me in more perspective of how it was like in the 1900s,” he said.

It was also educational for East Troy siblings Kaeda Taylor, 14, and Jaxon Taylor-Dekker, 6.

“We were looking for something to do and (Jaxon) likes trains, so he wanted to do this,” Kaeda said. “My favorite part was learning about the train itself.”

Volunteer-drivenThe East Troy Railroad Museum is a 501©(3) non-profit corporation operated, maintained and managed by a diverse group of over 130 volunteers brought together to engage visitors in the heritage of electric interurban railways and trolley systems through the restoration, preservation and operation of historic equipment.

Overseeing rail operations is the East Troy Electric Railway’s sole employee, full-time operations manager Jim Feyerherm, of DeKalb, Illinois, a former FM radio communications veteran who started volunteering at the museum in 2016. Feyerherm was hired in the fall of 2019.

Shortly thereafter, Feyerherm faced the career challenge of a lifetime with the arrival of the global Covid-19 pandemic, which shuttered most U.S. museums in 2020.

“We never closed,” he said, noting the only major 2020 impacts on operations were the cancellation of the popular Easter season Bunny Train and a month delay to the start of the season. “We became very creative and kept going.”

Feyerherm encourages area residents and visitors alike to make the short drive to East Troy for a unique museum experience.

“There’s so much history here with the power, with the lines, with the cars,” he said. “It’s something different. We’re not Amtrak.”

Feyerherm said the railroad museum offers a wide array of restored electric railcars, running the gamut from small local trolleys and interurban cars to “big city” equipment like CTA trains that ran in Downtown Chicago, South Shore Line cars that ran from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana, and North Shore Line cars that ran from Milwaukee south through Racine and Kenosha to Chicago.

For a unique dining experience unlike any other, Feyerherm recommends the East Troy Electric Railroad’s professionally catered “fine dining” dinner trains, restored circa-1926 South Shore Line cars.

“It’s something different — that’s half the fun. I encourage everybody to take a dinner train, because once you’ve taken it you will be back, I guarantee it. We’re not the cheapest date, but we’re almost the best one.”Whether its overseeing the railroad’s day-to-day operations, serving as conductor on the special event dinner trains or interacting with the corps of 130-plus like-minded electric railway enthusiasts, Feyerherm said he gets “a lot of personal satisfaction” out of his involvement with the East Troy Railroad Museum and the Electric Railroad.

“I get to be a little part of a railroad — track work, work on the cars, customer relations, be a conductor, be a motorman,” he said. “But my big thing is conducting. I like being with people. I like to make sure they have a good time and have that experience of an old-school conductor.”

Feyerherm encourages would-be volunteers to join in on the historical fun, noting the railroad museum’s cadre of volunteers come from all ages and walks of life, volunteering from a few hours a month to eight or nine hours a week.Punch your ticket to fun

Tickets are $15 for adults age 15-64, $12.50 for seniors age 65-plus, and $9.50 for children ages 3-14. Children age 2 and under ride for free. Walk-up tickets can be purchased on a space-available basis. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.easttroyrr.org.

Masks are optional at this time.

Saturdays through Sept. 3, trains depart East Troy hourly at 10 and 11 a.m., noon, and 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

Sundays through Sept. 4, trains depart East Troy every two hours at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

On Fridays, from June 3 to Sept. 2, trains depart East Troy every two hours at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

The East Troy Electric Railroad is also open on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

Trains can be boarded at two locations along the 14-mile round trip line running from East Troy to Mukwonago — the East Troy Depot at the East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy; or at The Elegant Farmer, a farm kitchen bakery, deli and market at 1545 Main St., Mukwonago.

Railway ticket-holders can stop at four points along the round-trip line — the East Troy Electric Railroad depot and museum in East Troy, the Elegant Farmer, Army Lake and Indianhead Park. Located in Mukwonago, Indianhead Park offers a sandy beach, a smaller shelter with picnic tables, restrooms and a grassy area perfect for throwing a frisbee or ball.

The East Troy Electric Railroad also offers several popular special excursion trains during its operating season, including its Dinner Trains and Sunday Brunch Trains.

The two-hour Dinner Train excursions offer a gourmet meal and full cash bar. Upcoming dates are June 4 and 18; July 9 and 23; Aug. 13, 20 and 27; Sept. 10 and 24; and Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

The two-hour Sunday Brunch Trains, which include a stop at Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, feature breakfast casseroles, pastries, a fruit cup, coffee and juice. Dates at June 12, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16

For more information and to purchase dining event tickets, visit easttroyrr.org/dining-service.html.

Several special events are schedule:

Railfan Day — June 22

Milwaukee Day — July 16.

Chicago Day — Aug. 13.

Beer-Tasting Train — Sept. 17.

Halloween Trains — Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Harvest Fest Trains — Sept. 10-11, 17-18 and 24-25; and Oct. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23.

Christmas Trains — Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.

Advance ticket purchases for the Beer Tasting Train, Halloween Trains, Harvest Fest Trains and Christmas Trains are recommended.

Train schedules, ticket price and equipment may change.

For more information, visit the website or call 262-642-3263.

