Why Old Places Matter
On Thursday, May 2 from 7 to 8 p.m., Dave Desimone of the Wisconsin Historical Society will explore the reasons that old places matter to people. Although people often feel very deeply about the old places of their lives, they don’t have the words to express why. Desimone brings these ideas together in evocative language and with examples of local, regional and national “old places.”
Better Brain Health
On Monday, May 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. a registered nurse, will teach participants what they can do to lower their dementia risk and keep their brains healthy. The session will cover, common diseases that cause dementia, other conditions that mimic dementia, signs and symptoms, risk factors and strategies to maintain a healthy brain.
What Does Your Handwriting Say About You?
On Tuesday, May 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. a handwriting expert reveals character traits by analyzing attendee’s and writing. Participants will also learn a basic method to start analyzing handwriting, too.
Crafts by the Lake: Hawaiian Candy Leis
On Thursday, May 9 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., participants will make colorful leis, just in time for all summer parties. All supplies will be provided. This craft is open to all 16 years and older; registration is required. Please call the library at 262-249-5299 to register.
Laura Ingalls Wilder in Song
On Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to noon, Laura Ingalls Wilder, who will be portrayed by award-winning actress Laura Keyes, will be entertained by hearing the stories and songs of her journey through the American frontier.
Gardens and Weeds
On Thursday, May 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Master Gardener Jennifer Yaris will discuss how to combat and control pesky garden weeds.
Lake Geneva Writes
On Friday, May 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. to newly formed writers group will get to know each other and set goals for future meetings. All writers are invited to attend.
UFO Wisconsin—Watch the Sky
On Tuesday, May 21 from 6 to 7 p.m., paranormal researcher Chad Lewis will be discuss me of the most amazing UFO encounters Wisconsin has to offer.
Thursday Movie
On Thursday, May 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. the library will play “Funny Face,” starring Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn. No registration is needed. Light snacks will be provided. All movies we watch will be available in closed caption and are suitable for ages 16 and older.