Whitewater fireworks and parade

There will be fireworks as part of Whitewater’s Independence Day celebration at Cravath Park, 341 S Fremont St. The festival from July 1-4 includes carnival rides, music and food. There is also a car show on July 3 from 2-7 p.m. on July 4 is the big Whitewater parade, starting at noon at Lincoln School on Prince, and proceeding to Main, to Whitewater, and ending at Fremont. Candy is thrown.