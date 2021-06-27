 Skip to main content
WILLIAMS BAY FARMERS MARKET

WILLIAMS BAY FARMERS MARKET, in Edgewater Park, East Geneva St. in Williams Bay. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 10. 262-475-6333

