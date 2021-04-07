 Skip to main content
Williams Bay man charged with sexual assault of woman

WILLIAMS BAY —  A 50-year-old man has been charged after he reportedly groped and had other sexual contact with a woman who is unable to take care of herself.

Timothy Dehart, of the 100 block of Geneva Street in Williams Bay, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault.

Dehart, who knew the woman, was reportedly seen on surveillance video inappropriately touching the woman who is “cognitively delayed," according to the criminal complaint. Later when questioned, the woman said Dehart has been sexually touching her for the last year.

Dehart told police that he knows the woman is “not a mentally cognitive adult” and thinks that the woman misinterpreted a hug that he gave her “because the hug may have lasted too long and sometimes his hugs may cause his hands to go lower than a normal hug.”

