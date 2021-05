Williams Bay’s Memorial Day parade: May 31, starting at 10:30 a.m. on Clover to Cherry streets, leading to Edgewater Park. Williams Bay’s schools, civic and youth groups and service organizations will participate.

Ceremony 11 a.m. at the Williams Bay Veterans Memorial, including a VFW presentation and music by the Williams Bay High School Band and Choir. Also, a presentation on milestone dates in history and a wreath ceremony. To participate, contact Ron Grabski at RGrabber2@gmail.com.