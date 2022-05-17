Williams Bay presents "Peter Pan Jr."

Peter Pan and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerball, visit the London nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime in Neverland, the three Darling siblings come face-to-face with a ticking crocodile, the fierce Brave Girls, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

"The seventh and eighth grade music/drama students did an amazing job performing "Peter Pan Jr.,'" Miles said. "We had a packed house both nights and the audience loved it. One of my favorite things about this show was how we used silks to portray the characters flying. This 1950s adaptation of the popular story made everyone in the crowd wish they could be little kids forever. From flying on silks to Neverland, to creating new friendships, sword fighting with Captain Hook, and getting chased by the infamous croc, 'Peter Pan Jr.' really was an adventure. A special shout out and thanks to all of the amazing students involved with the show - congratulations to all of you!"