WILLIAMS BAY — The village is 100 years old, and various groups and organizations have events planned this month to celebrate.
Here is a schedule for events during the main centennial celebration Oct. 19 at Edgewater Park:
A “100 Bell Ride:” Children’s bicycle promenade along the lake at 9 a.m.
Car show at Cafe Calamari, 10 E. Geneva St.
Harvest Fest at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road.
Dollar boat rides on the historic Polaris, from Edgewater Park, at 10 and 11 a.m., noon, and 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Beer and brats at the Edgewater pavilion, with a sweets table by the Lioness Club, plus numerous booths by local organizations and businesses.
Raising of the colors by the Williams Bay Veterans of Foreign Wars post at 12:45 p.m.
Car show from 3 to 5 p.m. at Daddy Maxwell’s Diner & Cafe, 150 Elkhorn Road.
Recognition ceremony by past and present village officials at 3:30 p.m., followed by a raffle.
Entertainment starting at 4 p.m. at Privato, 2 W. Geneva St.
Here are other local events tied in with the centennial:
Archivist Craig Pfannkucke will speak Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay on the history of local railroad operations. Event is presented by the Williams Bay Historical Society.
Period tour at Congress Club Oct. 12. Travel back in time to hear stories from those who lived along Bay shores. Tours are 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. Reservations required. Call 262-215-6875.
Homecoming bonfire Oct. 17 around 8 p.m. at Williams Bay High School, 250 Theatre Road, Williams Bay.
Homecoming parade Oct. 18 at 2:15 p.m. through the village.
Tours of Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy will depart Oct. 20 from the Highway 67 entrance at 9, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., and at 2 p.m.
A program titled “Celebrate Your Library — Renewed” is from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at Barrett Memorial Library.