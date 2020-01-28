Winter concerts begin Jan. 31 at UW-W

WHITEWATER — Let live music warm the soul this winter at UW-Whitewater.

The UW-Whitewater Department of Music has several concerts this season featuring faculty members and visiting artists.

All performances are at the Light Recital Hall of the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Guest artist Keith Kirchoff performs Friday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m.

Kirchoff is a pianist, composer, conductor, concert curator and music teacher who has performed in the United States and Europe.

He has performed over 100 new works and played the Boston premiere of Charles Ives’s “Emerson Concerto” and the world premiere of Matthew McConnell’s Concerto for Toy Piano.

On Jan. 31, in a concert presented by Sonict, Kirchoff will perform a new works for piano and electronics. For more about the artist, visit www.Keithkirchoff.com.

The Wisconsin Alliance for Composers Music Festival is Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m.

The concert will feature performance of recent chamber music compositions by members of the Wisconsin Alliance for Composers. A performance will be given by UW-W Music Department faculty.