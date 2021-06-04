2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $230,000

 Skip to main content
If you are looking for property with lake rights, this well-maintained home may be just what you're looking for! Charming park-like setting - nearly 1/2 acre lot - and large wrap-around deck for all of your outdoor entertaining needs. Inside, everything on one convenient level. Gas stove & maple cabinets in the kitchen, lots of storage in the laundry room, tiled bathroom shower stall with grab-bar, vaulted ceiling and lots of natural light through the many windows in the large living room. Perfect first-time home or for those downsizing! Outdoors you will also find a 2 -car garage, paved driveway & low maintenance, long lasting metal roof. Home is located just minutes from the lake, boat launch, and beach! View More

