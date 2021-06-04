2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $292,000

The ideal, ready to move-in townhouse unit offers great accessibility features! The spacious garage, with its professionally finished floor includes a sturdy yet removable wheelchair ramp. The first floor laundry and large first floor master suite with dual sinks, walk-in shower and walk-in closet make this home great for ease of mobility. Enjoy the picturesque views of nature from the deck and the pleasant surroundings. Bring your rec-room ideas, the full extra tall basement is plumbed for a 3rd bath. All new windows throughout! Located just minutes to many local amenities and freeway access NOTE: No freight trains run on tracks behind the condo. Only used for weekend passenger tours by East Troy Electric Railroad. See www.easttroyrr.org for info. View More