 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $292,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $292,000

{{featured_button_text}}
2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $292,000

The ideal, ready to move-in townhouse unit offers great accessibility features! The spacious garage, with its professionally finished floor includes a sturdy yet removable wheelchair ramp. The first floor laundry and large first floor master suite with dual sinks, walk-in shower and walk-in closet make this home great for ease of mobility. Enjoy the picturesque views of nature from the deck and the pleasant surroundings. Bring your rec-room ideas, the full extra tall basement is plumbed for a 3rd bath. All new windows throughout! Located just minutes to many local amenities and freeway access NOTE: No freight trains run on tracks behind the condo. Only used for weekend passenger tours by East Troy Electric Railroad. See www.easttroyrr.org for info. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics