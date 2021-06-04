 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $125,000

Cottage with large lot. Just short walk to 840 acre private lake. Cute layout good size living room, dining room off Kitchen, half bath and master bedroom all on first floor. 2nd bedroom, den and full bath upstairs. Great location View More

