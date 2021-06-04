2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $159,900

Shows Like New!!! This Giant 1478 Sq Ft 2 Bedroom, With A Loft And 2 Car Garage Offers A Fantastic Location Facing A Beautiful Park And Open Space! This Amazing Home Will Not Disappoint Starting With Beautiful Professional Landscaping, Adorable Private Covered Porch, And Perfect View Of Park! Entering You Are Greeted With Grand 2 Story Open Foyer. Living Room Offers Tons Of Natural Lighting, Hardwood Floors, New Paint, Views Of Loft. The Dining Room Is Spacious, Also Offering Hardwood Floors, Fresh Paint Views Of Kitchen And Covered Porch. Your New Kitchen Is Outstanding Offers Tons Of Counter Space, Oak Cabinets, And Stainless Steel Appliances! The 2nd Floor Offers 2 Large Bedrooms, With Great Closet Space, A Loft For Perfect At Home Office Or 2nd Living Space, As Well As 2nd Floor Laundry! You Also Have A Large 2 Car Garage With Extra Storage Space! This Home Is Perfect Act Now! View More