3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $340,000

View our 3D visual tour and walk through in real time from your smart device or pc!! Just in time for summer and enjoying all the amenities that the Chain O Lakes has to offer is this charming home situated on the western shore of Channel Lake. Sitting high and dry, this home offers something for everyone. The wide open floor plan features plenty of cabinet and counter space. From your kitchen you can view the spacious livingroom and diningroom as family and friends gather. The livingroom has an awesome brick faced fireplace with easy to use and appreciate gas logs. The sunroom across the back is the idea place to drink morning coffee as you admire the beautiful lake views. There are 3 nicely sized bedrooms, 2 full baths and a utilityroom complete with washer and dryer. Newer roof, newer siding, huge deck and paver patio. And yes, the pier and shore station stay!!! A great home on one of the Chain's premier lakes. View More