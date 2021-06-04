3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $315,000

Beautifully updated split ranch located in one of the most desired neighborhoods in Elkhorn! This well maintained home features updated light fixtures, fresh paint, and wood flooring throughout. Step into your open kitchen to find all stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is very spacious with a walk-in closet and master bathroom. Head downstairs to your finished basement and bonus room! Don't forget the large backyard for all your summer barbecues and parties! This home is ready for you to move in and enjoy! View More