3 Bedroom Home in McHenry - $372,334

Under construction with an estimated September Delivery is this Ranch Siena Model which features a fireplace, French doors in the Study, and all appliances including a washer/dryer. The Siena ranch floor plan is home to three bedrooms, two bathrooms, & an attached two-car garage. Open the doors to this breathtaking single story elegantly designed living space & step into Lennar's Everything's Included features & lifestyle experience. The moment you enter this luxurious home, your eyes will be drawn directly to the spectacular family room. This ideal gathering area opens to the fully-equipped kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features a breakfast dining area, Quartz counter tops, an over-sized island with overhang, a spacious pantry, as well as Aristokraft cabinets & GE stainless-steel refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher & microwave, washer and dryer. The lush owner's suite includes a luxurious private bathroom that features a walk-in shower, private water closet & double-bowl vanity that conveniently adjoins a walk-in closet. WIFI in every room with no dead spots, Schlage lock, Ring video doorbell, Honeywell-WIFI thermostat. PICTURES ARE OF MODELS - some options may vary. View More