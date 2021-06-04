3 Bedroom Home in McHenry - $379,000

Such a fun home with a little bit of everything for everyone! Check out this sprawling open floor plan ranch with over 2800sf plus an additional 1000sf of finished basement, and over 700sf of crawl for tons of storage. This home offers a newer kitchen with granite counters, newer cabinets and all the appliances do stay. Open concept with Kitchen overlooking the gorgeous Indoor Pool Room, Dining Room, Eating Area and Living room with a wood burning fireplace. If that wasn't enough there is a huge Family Room addition that rounds out the first floor entertaining area. The Master suite offers a newer bathroom, walk in closet and charm galore. There are 2 additional bedrooms as well as a guest bath. The In-ground Pool built by Arvidson Pools, is Heated, 9ft deep and has a diving board. The pool has just been repainted 6 months ago. Pool Blanket helps keep the pool nice and toasty all year round. The basement has a fabulous wet bar and an additional fireplace with tons of room to spread out and entertain. The Lot is almost 1.5 acres of land, Great Playhouse/shed connected to the 1 car size storage shed and has electric to it. 2 Car attached garage. Everything has been touched in this home. Windows are about 7 to 10 years old, HVAC 3 Years, Roof 2 Years, Water heater 2 to 3 years and the septic was completely replaced 3-4 years ago. Great House with charm for the buyer looking for a little bit of everything and the space to spread out. Walking paths, nature paths, ponds and parks surround the home in both subdivisions it's between. Welcome home! View More