3 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $399,900

Albert Grutzmacher, constructed the beautifully restored 3 BED 2 BATH colonial revival w/over 3000 SQ FT of space. It is among the most elaborate homes of his time. Main level offers details only 1900s architecture can provide: hardwood floors, 9' ceilings, crown molding, & BICs. Honoring history, it has been Sellers' goal to preserve integrity of original design while blending modern-day features. Exterior renovations completed in 2013 & Interior was restored in 2015 w/addition of KIT, 1st floor Bath & Mudroom. KIT showcases chef's SS appliances w/island, matte granite counters, farmhouse sink, & subway tile backsplash. In-ground pool & landscaping completed same year. Voted ''Remodeling Home of the Year''. Don't miss this opportunity to own apart of Mukwonago's history. See add'l docs! View More