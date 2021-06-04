3 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $305,900

READY IN 60 DAYS OR LESS! New homes in the Village of Walworth by the Tracy Group! This three-bedroom, two bath tri-level with a two-car attached garage, and an unfinished lower level is within walking distance to The Village of Walworth Square, the elementary school, and Big Foot High School! Put your finishing touches on this new home which can be ready for occupancy this summer!! Very Close to the west end of Geneva Lake and the Fontana Beach. As well as easy access to Harvard, IL and the METRA Train Station. Additional lot and home plans available. Call today for details View More