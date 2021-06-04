4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $415,000

Chain O' Lakes River Front Home in the no wake zone (without the waterfront taxes) with Huge Garage for all your toys on 3 lots with an additional lot available in a great unincorporated Golf Cart Community! Fox River will lead you out to Grass Lake and the rest of the chain. Updated 4 Bedrooms ~ 3 Bathroom home with a Semi Custom Kitchen which includes granite counters, soft close drawers, under cabinet lighting, all stainless appliances, Breakfast bar and eating area, porcelain tiles, and a custom bar cabinet all overlooking the water. Kitchen opens to the family room with a fireplace. The deck which covers the whole back of the house is off the family room and kitchen and offers a hot tub and wonderful views all year long where you will be able to enjoy all the wildlife, boating and winter sports right in your own backyard. Enjoy morning coffee or an evening cocktail on your private balcony overlooking the water in this amazing Master suite which has its own private wing upstairs and features dual sinks, walk in shower, a makeup counter and huge custom walk in closet. The other stairs lead you to a 2nd master wing which features a bedroom, loft and private bath. The 2 additional bedrooms are on the 1st floor which also has a full bathroom. 60x24 Garage with a finished walk-up 2nd level that includes 3 recreational rooms (office/craft room, great room, gym) as well as tons of storage and closets. The garage can currently hold 4 cars but has a non structural wall for a workshop which can be removed and then can fit 6 cars, wood burning fireplace for heat and electric heaters in the upstairs space, 1 window a/c unit in the great room~ Awesome location with a Pier that currently goes out about 26 feet but is allowed to go 30 feet per fox waterway and would be about 6 feet deep at that location for a larger boat, but can currently host a pontoon. No flood insurance required ~ Home is on 3 pins/lots about 3/4 acre. There is an additional lot across the road (for sale for 25K obo) that is also for sale or can be 1 lump deal all together it is a little over an acre total for all 4 pins. For all 4 lots total taxes are $6920.86 in 2019 with only a homestead exemption. Deck, Hot tub, above ground pool, chicken coop, New Septic in 2012-Iron Curtain water treatment and softener , Roof 2014, Dual HVAC, 1 is 1 year old, Arlo video cameras. Come enjoy your year round retreat! View More