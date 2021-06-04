4 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $875,000

Looking for the perfect summer home close to Abbey Springs amenities! Custom remodel was completed by Jordnt Fahey with high-end features throughout. The living space features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Built in bunks for extra sleeping in basement with custom built-ins for storage. Kitchen has Dacor Range, Viking Refrigerator and Quartz countertops. Wonderful outdoor space with large deck in front and also paver patio to enjoy in the back. Nothing to be done in the home just bring your family and friends to enjoy life at Abbey Springs! View More