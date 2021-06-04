4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $4,395,000

This South Shore lakefront includes two tax keys, two homes, 3.66 acres and 94.5 feet of private frontage. Total flexibility is yours with this dramatic move-in ready property on the South Shore, just west of the Birches. Gently cascading lawn falls between your lakeside home and your extra large pier with summer sunset views. Both homes have fireplaces, ample bedrooms (4 in the lakeside house and 2 in the guest house), and huge entertaining spaces. The property is wooded with lakefront privacy, loads of parking, and room to add a pool or re-build the lakeside home and position it closer to the water to maximize your views. This is a rare property in our market that doesn't require the new owner to do anything in particular, but still gives that owner unique and valuable optionality. View More