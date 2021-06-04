4 Bedroom Home in McHenry - $240,000

BEAUTIFULLY updated HOME waiting for you to call it YOUR own! ~ As soon as you walk into this HOME you can feel the LOVE ~ This Tri-level home with a sub basement has been meticulously maintained! ~ New flooring, paint & fixtures throughout ~ It offers an open, airy floor plan, vaulted ceilings, boasts lots of natural light with large windows ~ The living room opens up to the eating area and kitchen ~ Kitchen has new countertops with backsplash, SS appliances and a breakfast bar ~ Off the kitchen step out into your own oasis ~ Fenced in backyard with a large deck, an above ground SPARKLING swimming pool with a new liner in 2021 and new pump in 2020 (18ft. round 4ft. deep) Perfect place to unwind & enjoy our gorgeous summers and entertain your guests! It even has a shed to store all of your pool toys and supplies in ~ English basement has a spacious family room that is GREAT for the kiddos, it also has a large bedroom ~ The sub-basement has ANOTHER area where you can getaway ~ It can be used for an office, workout room or another place to just relax ~ Extra storage in this area as well ~ Nothing to do except unpack and relax! ~ BRAND new washer ~ Replaced hot water heater in 2019 ~ Roof in 2015 ~ Replaced switch board for AC in 2018 ~ GREAT location that is on a cul-de-sac with sidewalks. Close to schools, parks, churches and shopping. View More