4 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $449,988

LUXURY and PRIVACY will be yours in this BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED CUSTOM RANCH HOME! Located on 2 acres, enjoy wooded views with your morning coffee on the backyard deck. The spacious floor plan is designed for easy living. Featuring a 2-SIDED FIREPLACE from the formal dining room to the living room. FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS in the living room showcase the VIEWS OF NATURE. Built in serving bar in living room/dining room. Gourmet kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, UPGRADED BLACK STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES plus room for your breakfast table. Master bedroom suite with 9ft ceilings, sitting area, walk-in closet with double clothing racks, 2 large shoe cubbies, floor to ceiling sweater shelving unit and private full bath with 5.5' x 7' two-person tub with 2 shower heads, skylight over dual sink vanity. Located on the opposite end of the home are 2 additional bedrooms, both generously sized & a 2nd full bath. An ideal arrangement as an in-law suite. Main level laundry room. The FINISHED ENGLISH BASEMENT in the lower level will be the popular place for family & friends to gather! With a HUGE FAMILY ROOM, 4th bedroom & 3rd full bath - perfect for visiting guests or family members. Plus a 2nd kitchen / craft room, home office area and storage. UPDATES & IMPROVEMENTS include: *DUAL ZONE HVAC: Furnace 1 New in Fall 2020. Furnace 2 New in 2014. *Custom oak trim windows through home. *Custom vertical room darkening blinds throughout main level. *Freshly painted interior including cathedral ceilings. *Upgraded kitchen appliances (2019). *Osmosis drinking water system in kitchen. *Dining room and living room can ceiling lights on dimmer, with accent lighting on fireplace. *Hallway skylight. *Family room surround sound system built into ceiling, can lights on dimmers. *New ceramic in lower level shower. *ATTACHED 3-CAR GARAGE is HEATED* with separate furnace. Garage features include: *Sink with hot & cold water plus hose hook-up. *Refrigerator hook-up for ice & water. *Storage shelving units added. *New garage furnace (2018). *NEW GARAGE DOOR OPENERS on all 3 doors. EXTERIOR UPDATES include: *NEW ROOF (2020). *16 zone in-ground water sprinkler system with new timer (2019) plus the Fall 2021 service fee has been paid for by sellers to open & close system. *American Whirlpool model HOT TUB is 7.5' x 11' and seats 8-9 (2018). *Gas grill stays with home. *Deck, grill and hot tub areas have wiring in soffits for 4 outdoor speaker hookup. *Extra driveway on side of home with 2 additional parking spaces. *Freshly stained deck (2021). *Outdoor fire pit. *COMPLETELY FENCED in yard with double wide gate on one side, single gate on opposite side. *Freshly seal coated driveway (April 2021). **VIRTUAL 3D TOUR to preview the home easily. Include this home on your list to see soon! View More