4 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $299,900

Here's your chance to own an affordable and spacious home in the Waterford School district! With 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and both living room and family rooms, there is space for everyone. Plenty of updates for hassle free living too - newer flooring, water heater, windows, roof, rear retaining wall. and brand new air conditioning! From the lower level family room with pellet stove to the upper level sitting porch off the master bedroom, there is space to unwind and relax. The beautiful and private back yard, plenty of storage, beach/boat launch rights through the Waterford Woods Association, and close proximity to the park, playground and Rivermoor Golf Course make this home a complete ''win!'' View More