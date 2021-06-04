4 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $335,000

Wonderful 4BR/3BA bi-level in desirable Baywood Heights! This home offers a freshly painted interior, new carpeting and LVP in all bathrooms, newly updated bathrooms with new lights, vanities, sinks, toilets, etc. Big on storage and filled with lots of natural light, the convenient floor plan makes this home perfect as a vacation or primary residence. Walk to town, Geneva Lake, Music at the Lake, Public Library and Schools! Main level features 3 bedrooms/2baths and LL has Family Room and 4th bedroom or office. View More