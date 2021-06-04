6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,399,000

Absolutely stunning barn renovation that took 10 years to complete! 6 bdrms, 6 bathrooms, several living areas, 2 kitchens, 3 laundry rooms, 3 levels of space and 2 garages total a 9-car garage, all located on 3 acres with views for miles. Geothermal with propane back-up for heat and A/C. Imagine having this much square footage with free heat from the ground? You will have it here! 2 HRV systems, 9 heat zones with wi-fi capability. 3 Heatilator gas fireplaces. Custom woodwork throughout including oak floors, beams, custom stone, ceilings from Pennsylvania and all high-end finishes. R3 zoning allows for 2 family use, which gives so many options for your dream home. New roof in 2020. This home has too many amazing details to list here. Please see attached Feature Sheet for full details! View More