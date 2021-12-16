Woods is the full package not only is he adorable but he's as sweet and playful as a kitten should... View on PetFinder
Lake Geneva restaurant listed for sale after being open for business for less than a year.
The village of Walworth is considering abandoning a public walking path due to safety concerns.
The criminal case against the 21-year-old accused of breaking the angel off the top of the Driehaus Fountain in front of the Riviera in Downto…
Geneva National’s plans to build 10 piers with 12 slips each on Lake Como is nearing the end of its initial review.
After less than a year in business, the Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St., has announced the business’ last day will be Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Zachary Wendt, who lives in Burlington and teaches at a Kenosha County school, allegedly had "a sexual relationship" with a 16-year-old girl he met while giving music lessons at a Burlington music store. His cash bond was set at half-a-million dollars during his first court hearing Thursday.
Badger senior Kegan Huber signed his National Letter of Intent surrounded by several friends and family during college football's National Sig…
Newly-established nonprofit started by 23-year-old woman
A 20-year-old man faces charges after he reportedly attempted to flee and elude a police officer while operating a motor vehicle in the Villag…
During the 1950s, when Lake Geneva’s downtown business district was the vibrant center of the city, residents used to walk to the business dis…