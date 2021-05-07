Zippys
The House of Music has opened a new cafe outside Lake Geneva on Highway H. They also built an outdoor stage and plan to open a restaurant this summer at the former Lumberman's Lodge.
Part of the reason for the staffing shortage may be because people feel they are earning enough money through unemployment and stimulus payments.
ELKHORN — Meth was reportedly found in vehicle after a Lake Geneva man was pulled over for almost causing a car crash in Elkhorn.
LAKE GENEVA — A Delavan woman was arrested after reportedly stealing furniture from a Target three separate times, amounting to about $930.
Riviera renovation project nears completion with celebration event being considered
79 people cited, arrested during Whitewater's 'Spring Splash,' police say overall it was under control
In addition to citations, during this year's 'Spring Splash' Whitewater Police rented U-Haul vans to help transport police.
Employee shortages affect many area businesses; restaurant asks customers to be patient if certain menu items are not available
Owners of Oakfire Pizza, 831 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, recently posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page that they are experiencing a staffing shortage, advising potential customers that some services may take longer than usual and certain menu items may not be available.
For readers who may have wondered why Lake Geneva exists where it does, the answer is actually quite simple. Location is everything.
Updated
Man gets lengthy prison sentence for posing as Mafia boss to silence sexual abuse victims.
1957-2021 | The generous heart of Kevin Nelson, veterinarian for the Racine Zoo, state fair, county fair
Updated
So devoted to animals that he once missed Christmas Eve with family to help a zebra give birth, Kevin Nelson — who had been the primary veterinarian for the Racine Zoo — died of cancer on March 27.