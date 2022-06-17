Meet Zuko This handsome boy is a breeder release. His name is Zuko and hes going to be 7 this... View on PetFinder
SALEM LAKES — The body of a man believed to have drowned in Silver Lake has been recovered, authorities said late Thursday.
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
Veterinarians are calling on animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, because of "major" concerns about their health.
Will Smith may have smacked comedian Chris Rock at this year's Oscars, but he's now planning his comeback and working on 'I Am Legend 2'. Here's that and more celeb news.
After hearing neighbors say it is just "too much," Yorkville village officials have denied a permit for Rancho La Promesa, effectively shutting down the Hispanic-themed wedding barn venue in rural Racine County.
A crash that appears to have involved a tanker truck and a semi-truck on Highway 11 east of Union Grove has sent black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from miles around.
Police ordered 17-year-old Joshua J. Hughes and a 16-year-old, who were both wearing caps and gowns, to lie facedown in the stadium parking lot because they were each carrying handguns, records show.
Monroe County reported widespread power outages. Multiple semis were blown over onto their sides, causing Interstate 90-94 to be shut down for more than three hours.
Fostina Uelmen was charged with failure to provide food and drink to confined animals; intentional or negligently providing improper indoor animal shelter – ventilation; improper animal shelter – space; and intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards.
Badger High School student presents restored tractor to retiring agriculture teacher