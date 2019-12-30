Emagine helps ill teens with room redesign

TROY, MICHIGAN — Emagine Entertainment teamed up with Wish Upon a Teen to sponsor a hospital room for special patient each month over the following year.

The theater company — which also owns Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, town of Lyons — and Wish Upon a Teen joined forces to provide an atmosphere supporting the recovery of patients facing long-term hospitalization.

Recently, there was a Design My Room Takeover event at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, in Detroit.

Patients were escorted to an activity center at the hospital until the redecoration was revealed.

Now, the room has new bedding, rugs, posters, and depending on the patient’s interests, their favorite movie and sports memorabilia.

“When illness falls upon anyone, especially a teen, it’s truly heartbreaking,” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine. “Wish Upon a Teen does a great job making sure as many teens facing long-term hospitalization are able to recover in a place that feels like home. Emagine is honored to partner with this amazing organization.”

Wish Upon a Teen strives to give time, resources and opportunities to teens with life-limiting medical conditions.