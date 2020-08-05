Local real estate moving fast during pandemic

Diane Krause: I see the real estate market thriving in 2021. The current lack of inventory will not go away quickly, which will keep home sale prices stable entering into next year. If the economy stays healthy and interest rates remain low we will again see price increases in the summer. Traditionally, we see home sales slow down heading into the winter. However, this is no traditional year, and I feel the current market trend will carry over to next year.

Sal Dimiceli Sr.

Welcome Home: Would you agree that it is now a seller’s market?

Sal Dimiceli Sr.: Presently, I have to say it is 70% a seller’s market and 30% a buyer’s market — 70% a seller’s market due to the fact that inventory is low. In regards to why 30% is a buyer’s market, cash is still king and queen. Buyers will always have the leverage of being financially capable and allowing sellers to move on. Presently, the National Association of Realtors is forecasting there is not going to be enough properties for sale to meet the demands, making it more of a seller’s market.

Welcome Home: How has the coronavirus pandemic impacted the current local market?