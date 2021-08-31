20 years high above the rest: how Lake Geneva Balloon Company got its start and what is next

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But eventually, he plans to retire from his day job to concentrate fully on the balloon business.

His hope is that, one day, he can turn the company over to the next generation. This is partly why he is always looking for crew members.

Some crew members are like Trione — quick converts to the sport of turning adults into children. Others have seen his balloon and simply want to be part of the fun.

Three of his crew members were admirers when they were younger. He used to land in a field in the Lyons area and three little girls would run out every time he landed there and help him and his crew roll up the balloon and put it away after the flight. One day they ran out and sadly told him they were moving to Waterford and wouldn’t be there to help him anymore.

He told them when they got old enough, they could join him and be part of his crew.

Even with over a thousand flights under his belt, Trione still acts like a kid.

When he's not giving another balloon a kiss, he can be seen playing leap frog with other balloons in the air — or he will radio another pilot asking if they want any Grey Poupon, a reference to the 1980s commercials for fancy mustard.