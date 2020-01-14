Happenings: Winter chocolate fun in Burlington this weekend

A screening of “Unplanned” starts Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, town of Geneva. After the movie, New Day Women’s Clinic board members, staff and volunteers will be on hand for a panel discussion.

Craft-O-Rama is Monday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Storyroom at Matheson Memorial Library. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to create something using the library’s art supplies.

Baby to Three, Come Wiggle With Me! Jan. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Lego Club Jan. 20, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Aram Public Library. Call 262-728-3111 for details.

Paws to Read with Lakeland Animal Shelter is from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. at Matheson Memorial Library. Practice reading skills with a dog, cat or other shelter animals looking for new homes.

Genoa City Lions Club’s bingo is Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at 332 Fellows Bar and Grill, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Winter Wigglers: Fit Kids with Ms. Terri is Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. at Matheson Memorial Library. Fitness activities for kids of all ages.