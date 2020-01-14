Happenings: Winter chocolate fun in Burlington this weekend

It only makes sense that a city with a ChocolateFest would also have a Hot Chocolate Fest.
Burlington’s third annual Hot Chocolate Fest features a snowman decorating contest, the Cabin Fever 5K, ice skating, live music, an artisan market and the chance to taste hot chocolate and chili during walks through downtown Burlington.
The event runs from Friday to Sunday, Jan. 17 to 19, with most activities at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.
On Jan. 17, two musical acts will perform at the Terrace — Un-Hich’d, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; and NEW Piano Guys, 8:30 to 11 p.m.
Open skate is 5 to 9 p.m.
The following activities occur Saturday, Jan. 18:
Free family movie, 10 a.m., the Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave.
Open skate, broom ball, bonfires and s’mores from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hot chocolate walk/tasting downtown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Snowman decorating contest from 10 a.m. to noon.
Artisan market at Mercantile Hall, 425 N. Pine St.
Downtown chili walk/tasting 1 to 4 p.m.
Astro Blues Band performing 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Lunch Money Bullies play 8 to 11 p.m.
On Sunday, Jan. 19, registration for the Cabin Fever 5K opens at 7:30 a.m.
From 8 to 11 a.m., a pancake breakfast is scheduled at the Veterans Terrace.
Assembly for the Cabin Fever 5K begins at 8:45 a.m. at the Terrace. Start/finish line at Wehmhoff Jucker Park. Visit the Cabin Fever 5K event page on Facebook for a map, registration fees and more details.
Tickets for Hot Chocolate Fest are $10 each. Each ticket is good for both Jan. 17 and 18 activities.
Visit the Hot Chocolate Fest event page on Facebook for more details.
Free ‘Abominable’ screenings
The 2019 animated children’s feature “Abominable” is being shown for free during two family movie nights this week.
It was the featured film of family movie night Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
On Saturday, Jan. 18, it is the free family movie being shown at 2 p.m. at the Nippersink Public Library, 5418 Hill Road, Richmond, Illinois.
Featuring the voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzig Norgay Trainor and Albert Tsai, the film is “certified fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes.
The site’s critical consensus: “Working with admittedly familiar ingredients, ‘Abominable’ offers audiences a beautifully animated and overall engaging adventure that the whole family can enjoy.”
Other happenings
Bingo was Jan. 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
The Friends of Matheson Memorial Library’s Book and Bake Sale is Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18, at the library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Times are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18.
Brookwood Family Fun Night is Jan. 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunter’s Ridge Drive, Genoa City. Free, healthy fun activities are planned. Email Matt.Guth@gcj2.k12.wi.us for more information.
PNO — Parents Night Out — is Jan. 17, from 7 p.m. to midnight at Privato, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Sponsored by the Williams Bay PTO, event features live music and DJ, silent auction, raffles, cash bar, appetizers, dessert and more. Cost is $25 per person. Visit the event’s Facebook page for ticket info.
Trinity Gospel Justice Center is Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Legal clinic, walk-ins welcome. Visit www.gji.org/trinity for details. Administrative fee: $30.
Ice Party Gone Wild is Jan. 18, from 12:20 to 6:20 p.m. at the Abbey Yacht Club, 271 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Chicago Blackhawk alumni are expected to attend. Also music by the Big Al Wetzel Band, prizes, games, food, refreshments.
Shake, Rattle and Roll is Jan. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Geneva Inn on Geneva Lake, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Mixology workshop with three-course dinner. Tickets $75 each. Visit event’s Facebook page for details.
A farm-to-fork long table dinner is Jan. 18 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Featuring live music and an indoor market showcasing Milwaukee Pretzel Co., Rishi Tea and Great Lakes Distillery. Call 800-709-1323 to make reservations. Portion of ticket sales go to Agape House.
The East Troy Lions pancake breakfast is Sunday, Jan. 19, from 8 to 10:30 a.m., at East Troy Lions Club and Community Center, 2077 Division St., East Troy. Adults $9, seniors $8, ages 6 to 12 $7, ages 5 and younger free. Proceeds go to the East Troy Lions Community Center maintenance fund.
On Sunday, Jan. 19, Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra members will play chamber music at 3 p.m. at Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Donations to the orchestra will be accepted at the event.
A screening of “Unplanned” starts Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, town of Geneva. After the movie, New Day Women’s Clinic board members, staff and volunteers will be on hand for a panel discussion.
Craft-O-Rama is Monday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Storyroom at Matheson Memorial Library. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to create something using the library’s art supplies.
Baby to Three, Come Wiggle With Me! Jan. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Lego Club Jan. 20, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Aram Public Library. Call 262-728-3111 for details.
Paws to Read with Lakeland Animal Shelter is from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. at Matheson Memorial Library. Practice reading skills with a dog, cat or other shelter animals looking for new homes.
Genoa City Lions Club’s bingo is Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at 332 Fellows Bar and Grill, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Winter Wigglers: Fit Kids with Ms. Terri is Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. at Matheson Memorial Library. Fitness activities for kids of all ages.
Story Time with Miss Sandy is Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Genoa City Public Library, 126 Freeman St., Genoa City. Hear stories, sing songs, make a craft. Call 262-279-6188 for details.
Dance With Me! is Jan. 23, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Amy Mueller presents family dance party for toddlers, preschoolers and their grown-ups.
Land Grabs and Frontier Justice Walworth County Style is Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Presented by Michael Rehberg, of Black Point Estate and Gardens, who will take a look at “the Daniel Boone of Walworth County,” according to the library’s website. Visit williamsbay.lib.wi.us for more details.
Saving For Education is Jan. 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Jim Pfeil gives a presentation on saving for future college education.
Bingo is Jan. 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.