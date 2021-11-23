Burlington groups, bank help double reach of meal campaign

BURLINGTON — Community State Bank (CSB), Rotary Club of Burlington and the Burlington Rotary Rescue Squad Fund have raised funds to donate a total of 237 meals to the 2021 Love Inc. and Rotary Club of Burlington Thanksgiving Meal Campaign.

The campaign is hosted annually by the club and has been providing meals to local families in need for over 20 years.

“Our annual drive is about community,” said Rotary Club of Burlington President Amanda Seifert. “Burlington has given much to us, and we have a responsibility to pay that forward. We want our neighbors to have the same wonderful holiday we share with our families. Having Community State Bank and the Burlington Rotary Rescue Squad Fund join this effort shows that Burlington feels the same way. The assistance from CSB nearly doubled our reach!”

Community State Bank employees, along with the bank, donated a total of 64 meals. Rotary Club of Burlington members collected a total of 70 meals.

The Burlington Rotary Rescue Squad Fund then agreed to match those donations up to $3,000, for a grand total of 237 Thanksgiving meals.

“This is our second year participating in the campaign and it’s just as exciting as the last,” said CSB Burlington Market President Becky McClelland. “Our bank team rallies together with their very own funds to provide as many meals as we can. Community State Bank then matches our personal employee donations. It’s a group effort and we’re grateful to be a part of it.”

Thanksgiving boxes were distributed to families mid-November at Love Inc., where families had the choice of a ham or turkey, an apple or pumpkin pie, and all the fixings.

In addition to the Thanksgiving boxes, for the second year, Love Inc., will be handing out grab-and-go style meals on Thanksgiving Day to ensure that community needs are met.

In years past, St. John’s held a Thanksgiving Day meal, but COVID restrictions prevented them from being able to safely serve.

“Our mission here at Love is to be a community network helping our neighbors in need,” said Patti Wojciechowski, executive director of the Southern Lakes Area Love Inc. “This partnership is a great illustration of our mission in action. We are truly grateful to be able to provide a positive experience for our guests.”

If you are still in need of a Thanksgiving meal, contact the Love Inc. office at 262-763-6226.

To support Love Inc. and its mission, visit love-inc.net for donation opportunities.