Casting call: Elkhorn's Lakeland Players to bring Mel Brooks classic to stage

‘Young Frankenstein’

One of comedy legend Mel Brooks’ most famous films is “Young Frankenstein,” starring (from left) Teri Garr, Gene Wilder, Marty Feldman and Brooks. Next month, Elkhorn’s Lakeland Players is bringing a musical version of the comedy to the stage at Sprague Theater.

ELKHORN — Want to appear in an upcoming musical based on the 1974 Mel Brooks classic “Young Frankenstein?”

The Lakeland Players is holding “Young Frankenstein” auditions Sunday and Monday, Aug. 7 and 8, at the historic Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Three female and six male leads are being sought for the production, as well as ensemble members age 16 and older.

Performers who audition must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Those who try out for the musical should be prepared to sing selections from the show and bring dance or tap shoes if available for dance auditions.

“Young Frankenstein” will be performed Oct. 7-9 and 14-16.

For questions, contact director Pamela Beck-Danovich at lakeland-players.org@gmail.com.

