Corn and Bratwurst Festival returns for 61st year in Walworth

WALWORTH — The 61st annual Corn and Bratwurst Festival is Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Devils Lane Park.
The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club event helps the organization support community services that benefit children, seniors and others in the Geneva Lake West area.
This year, Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company is a special guest at the beer tent.
Live music by Rock Central and Titan Fun Key, a dunk tank, face painting, balloon animals, jump houses and more will compliment the corn, brats, beer and other foods and beverages at the event.
A variety of nonalcoholic beverages, drive-thru service and a-la carte tickets also available.
Pre-sale tickets sold online at
www.glwrotaryclub.org are $10.
Online ticket sales stop Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices increase to $12 day of the event.
In conjunction with the event, the Walworth Immanuel United Church of Christ is having its annual cream puff and bake sale Aug. 6, starting at 9 a.m.
For more information and updates, visit the Corn and Bratwurst Festival Facebook page or go to
www.glwrotaryclub.org.
Best Resorter covers of 2021: A look back at Geneva Lake seasons, events
Resorter cover Jan. 7, 2021: Hoarfrost by the Riviera
Hoarfrost — a layer of ice crystals that fall on the ground and attach themselves to trees or fences — blanketed the area the morning of Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Here it is seen on the fence near Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva. This image won Regional News Editor Stephanie Jones a first place WNA award for best artistic photo.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Feb. 25, 2021: Sunrise at Williams Bay
A breathtaking sunrise shot Feb. 5, 2021, over Geneva Lake in Williams Bay.
Kimberly Lempart, submitted
Resorter cover May 13, 2021: Crisp spring day on Geneva Lake
A crisp, blue spring day on Geneva Lake, off the end of a pier near Lake Geneva’s Library Park.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover Sept. 2, 2021: Walworth County Fair
On a merry-go-round at 2019’s Walworth County Fair. The fair returned, entertaining thousands over five days in September.
Kerry Trampe, submitted
Resorter cover Sept. 9, 2021: Lake Geneva Taco Fest
The Dance Academy of Mexico (pictured) performed at the first ever Lake Geneva Taco Fest.
Submitted, Regional News
Resorter cover Oct. 6, 2021: Dachshund races at Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest
Meet Gus, one of the dogs who competed in the Dachshund races at Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest.
Submitted, Regional News
Resorter cover Nov. 24, 2021: Red sunset over Lake Geneva Dam
Sunset over the Lake Geneva Dam, looking at the Wrigley Drive bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Dec. 1, 2021: A tasty-looking competition at Grand Geneva
“Santa’s Holly Day” by Susan Roderick Siebel took first place in the Judge’s Choice portion of the Gingerbread House Walk contest at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Dec. 8, 2021: Parade of Trees
The Main Street section of Geneva Lake Museum was decked out with holiday cheer during Parade of Trees, in which area groups and businesses decorated a Christmas tree.
Steve Targo
Resorter cover Dec. 22, 2021: Holiday decorations around Lake Geneva
One of the more elaborately decorated yards this holiday season was at 150 Highland Way, Lake Geneva.
Steve Targo
