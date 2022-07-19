 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn and Bratwurst Festival returns for 61st year in Walworth

Shucking corn at Walworth Corn & Bratwurst Festival

The Walworth Corn & Bratwurst Festival returns Aug. 6 to Devils Lane Park in Walworth.

 File photo

Regional News

WALWORTH — The 61st annual Corn and Bratwurst Festival is Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Devils Lane Park.

The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club event helps the organization support community services that benefit children, seniors and others in the Geneva Lake West area.

This year, Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company is a special guest at the beer tent.

Live music by Rock Central and Titan Fun Key, a dunk tank, face painting, balloon animals, jump houses and more will compliment the corn, brats, beer and other foods and beverages at the event.

A variety of nonalcoholic beverages, drive-thru service and a-la carte tickets also available.

Pre-sale tickets sold online at www.glwrotaryclub.org are $10.

Online ticket sales stop Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices increase to $12 day of the event.

People are also reading…

In conjunction with the event, the Walworth Immanuel United Church of Christ is having its annual cream puff and bake sale Aug. 6, starting at 9 a.m.

For more information and updates, visit the Corn and Bratwurst Festival Facebook page or go to www.glwrotaryclub.org.

